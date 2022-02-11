Va. nonprofit helps underserved kids access military careers

A Virginia nonprofit is preparing underserved kids for careers in the military with the hope of placing students on a path to generational wealth.

E. Sean Lanier, the founder and executive director of Resolve Solutions, spent 24 years in the Army flying helicopters.

“I was able to achieve my childhood dream,” he said, adding that the support he received greatly influenced his life.

Now, his mission to do the same for other young adults, many of them Black men from underserved communities, and his organization has helped 550 kids from 23 states earn more than $52 million in ROTC scholarships.

Lanier’s organization has guided students through test preparation and mentorship opportunities, as well as language and culture immersion.

“The trajectory of their lives is potentially altered for their families,” he added.

Jonathan Dameron, who has just entered the program, said the organization has made his path toward college a lot easier — he was recently awarded a four-year ROTC scholarship to Virginia Military Institute.

“I feel the best investments anyone can make in this country is in human capital rather than monetary capital,” he said, “because at the end of the day it’s going to be the people that lead the country.”

Nathanael Gaines, another recent graduate, plans to become a pilot. “I don’t know if I would’ve had the resources by myself to access the four-year scholarship,” he said. “It’s exciting.”

Learn more about Resolve Solutions Incorporated online.