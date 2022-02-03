OLYMPICS NEWS: Kilde is Schwarzenegger of skiing | Chen, US lead team figure skating | Big win for American curlers | Meet local Olympians
Richmond council approves bonuses for city employees

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 8:59 AM

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond City Council has approved $3,000 and $1,500 bonuses for city employees. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that full-time and part-time employees will receive the bonuses on Friday. Richmond police officers and firefighters received similar bonuses last month and aren’t eligible for extra pay this time. The city is allocating $8.9 million from better-than-expected real estate tax revenue during the first quarter of the fiscal year. City Council President Cynthia Newbille calls the bonuses “well-earned and well-deserved.” City employees received a 3.25% base raise in the city’s adopted budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. 

