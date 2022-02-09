OLYMPICS NEWS: Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Shiffrin ready for ‘fun’ at Olympic super-G | USA men's hockey vs. Canada preview | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » Virginia News » Fredericksburg creates crisis intervention…

Fredericksburg creates crisis intervention team to aid police on mental health calls

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

February 9, 2022, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Fredericksburg, Virginia, police are partnering to create the area’s first team to respond to mental health calls.

The Crisis Intervention Response Team will pair one Fredericksburg police officer and one clinician from Rappahannock Area Community Services specialized in crisis intervention, the police said in a statement. They’ll be the primary unit for calls regarding people in a mental health crisis, a suicide-threat situation, self-harm and emergency custody orders. They can also be called, or deploy themselves, to help a primary officer on calls that could produce such situations.

“The CIRT will help people in crisis access the resources they need quickly; officers will experience less stress and trauma, and the RACSB will make an even bigger impact by reaching a broader audience,” Police Chief Brian Layton said in the statement. “This partnership will make our community healthier and safer.”

“Individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis will now have an opportunity for an enhanced law enforcement response to continue to best serve the individuals in our community and provide the best outcomes for those in crisis.” said Kari Norris, the emergency services coordinator of the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.

The new officer position is funded through June 2023 by a grant from the Department of Criminal Justice, the department said, adding that when the grant runs out, the city intends to continue funding the job.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

SSA union, managers push back on leadership's 'business as usual' office reentry plan

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up