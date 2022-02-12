OLYMPIC NEWS: Figure skating drama on TV tonight | Monday's gold medals | US women to face Canada in hockey final | Skater Valieva cleared to compete | 'Tao-Tao' brings gold to China
Home » Virginia News » Dominion sells West Virginia…

Dominion sells West Virginia gas utility to Ullico

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 6:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Richmond-based Dominion Energy says it’s selling its gas utility in West Virginia for $690 million.

Dominion Energy West Virginia — also known as Hope Gas, Inc. — serves about 111,000 customers in West Virginia and employs about 300 people. It’s based in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

In a news release Friday, Dominion said it’s selling the utility to Ullico Inc.’s infrastructure fund.

Ullico plans to integrate Hope Gas into its Hearthstone Utilities holding company, which provides natural gas to about 80,000 customers in Indiana, Maine, Montana, North Carolina, and Ohio.

As part of the deal, Hearthstone will move its headquarters to West Virginia. It is currently headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, according to its website.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Pentagon outlines plan to make continuous ATOs the new ‘gold standard’ for cybersecurity

NRO looks to ease companies in the door with tiered cybersecurity requirements

IRS ‘struck a nerve’ with facial recognition, but pieces missing in fight against fraud

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up