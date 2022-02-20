Craft breweries in Richmond area still strong a decade later

A decade after Virginia lawmakers ended some Prohibition-era rules and allowed breweries to sell beer by the glass at their production facilities, the craft brewery scene in the Richmond region is still going strong.

RICHMOND, Va. — A decade after Virginia lawmakers ended some Prohibition-era rules and allowed breweries to sell beer by the glass at their production facilities, the craft brewery scene in the Richmond region is still going strong.

The legislation passed after a lobbying effort from what was then only about 11 members of the upstart Virginia Craft Brewers Guild.

Now, there are close to 300 brewery members of the guild. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that after 10 years under the regulatory changes, Virginia’s craft beer industry is adjusting to a far more competitive marketplace.

Breweries also have had to adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many to consider new models of selling, including curbside pickup and delivery.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.