Youngkin launches email address for parents to report ‘divisive practices’ in Va. schools

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

January 25, 2022, 4:56 PM

NBC4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey on the praise and criticism new Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is getting early in his term

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants parents to contact his office if they see or hear something in their child’s school that they believe is divisive.

And he’s set up a special email address for such complaints.

Ever since his campaign, Youngkin has singled out critical race theory, which is an academic framework that examines how systemic racism is ingrained in American history. It’s not actually being taught in Virginia’s K-12 schools, but remains a favorite target among conservatives nationwide and in the commonwealth.

During an interview with Richmond-area radio station WJFN, Youngkin pointed to a recent story in which some students at a Fairfax County high school were taught a game called “Privilege Bingo.”

“We’re asking for folks to send us reports and observations that they have that will help us be aware of things like ‘Privilege Bingo,'” Youngkin said, “be aware of their child being denied their rights that parents have in Virginia.”

That email address is helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier headline stated the reporting program used a phone number instead of an email address. This story has been updated.)

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

