CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Virginia News » Virginia lawmakers begin new…

Virginia lawmakers begin new session with power divided between parties

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

January 12, 2022, 5:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The 2022 Virginia legislative session is set to begin Wednesday, bringing a new political landscape to Richmond with power divided between Republicans and Democrats.

Lawmakers plan to meet for 60 days to craft a two-year state budget and take up various issues ranging from education, to marijuana policy, to public safety.

During the previous two legislative sessions, Democrats controlled the state’s Senate, House of Delegates and the governor’s office, but that all changed in November when Republicans took control of the House and Republican Glenn Youngkin won the race for governor.

Youngkin will be sworn into office on Saturday.

The House of Delegates, where every seat was on the ballot in November and where Republicans will enjoy a 52-48 majority, will swear in new members Wednesday and elect a new speaker as its first order of business.

House Republicans previously tapped Del. Todd Gilbert to serve as a speaker, so Wednesday’s vote was expected to be a formality.

Gilbert, most recently the chamber’s minority leader, is an attorney from the Shenandoah Valley who was first elected to the House in 2005. He succeeds Democratic Del. Eileen Filler-Corn as speaker.

Democrats will continue to hold a slim 21-19 majority in the Senate, though Republican Winsome Sears will preside over the Senate as the newly-elected lieutenant governor, allowing her to cast any tiebreaking votes.

It was easy for Democrats to pass priorities when they were in full control of state government, including raising the minimum wage, tightening gun control laws and legalizing the recreational use of marijuana. Now, under the new political dynamic in Richmond, the two parties will need to find a way to work together.

Republicans stood ready to push for some of their own priorities including implementing tax cuts, repealing restrictions on guns and restoring the photo ID rule for voting.

Outgoing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam will deliver his final annual “State of the Commonwealth” address to lawmakers on Wednesday night.

Under Virginia law, governors are not allowed to seek a second consecutive term in office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Nick Iannelli

Nick Iannelli can be heard covering developing and breaking news stories on WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New USPS board chairman supports DeJoy, 'self-sustaining' operating model

DOJ reaches settlement with Hunt Companies over military housing issues

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up