Virginia could nix court ceremony for new drivers

Virginia state lawmakers are looking to give local judges the power to ditch the requirement that first-time commonwealth drivers go to a court ceremony to get their driver’s licenses.

A new measure from Roanoke Democrat Sen. John Edwards “authorizes the chief juvenile and domestic relations district court judge to waive the ceremonial requirements for the issuance within the district of original driver’s licenses to minors.”

The bill has been sent to the Senate Committee on Transportation.