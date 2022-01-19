CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Virginia could nix court ceremony for new drivers

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 19, 2022, 9:42 AM

Virginia state lawmakers are looking to give local judges the power to ditch the requirement that first-time commonwealth drivers go to a court ceremony to get their driver’s licenses.

A new measure from Roanoke Democrat Sen. John Edwards “authorizes the chief juvenile and domestic relations district court judge to waive the ceremonial requirements for the issuance within the district of original driver’s licenses to minors.”

The bill has been sent to the Senate Committee on Transportation.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

