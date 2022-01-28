CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Virginia News » Virginia AG says colleges,…

Virginia AG says colleges, universities can’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

January 28, 2022, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia’s new attorney general has followed the new governor’s lead in striking a blow against COVID-19 safety regulations.

Attorney General Jason Miyares said on Friday, in an opinion written at the request of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, that public universities in the commonwealth cannot mandate COVID-19 vaccines as a condition of enrollment or in-person attendance.

Miyares said in the opinion that a previous opinion, issued by his predecessor, Mark Herring, held that public universities could mandate vaccines under their authority under Virginia law to “make regulations and policies” concerning their institutions.

Miyares said, however, that power was superseded by the passage in Virginia law that specifies mandated vaccinations in public colleges and universities, including diphtheria, polio, measles, German measles and mumps — but not COVID-19. Miyares acknowledged that the Virginia General Assembly could mandate COVID-19 vaccines at institutions of higher learning, but it hasn’t.

The opinion comes after Youngkin, on his first day in office, eliminated the vaccine mandate for state employees and banned mask mandates in schools. He’s been sued by parent groups and seven school systems, including Arlington, Fairfax and Prince William counties and Alexandria.

Miyares’ spokeswoman said in a statement accompanying the opinion that Miyares is vaccinated and boosted, and encourages everyone to get the shots.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

For Army DevSecOps trainees, emotional intelligence, teamwork more important than coding skills

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up