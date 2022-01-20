Va. ABC stores to adjust opening hours as employees impacted by COVID-19

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority will be adjusting opening hours to noon at its 395 stores.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) will be adjusting opening hours to noon at the 395 stores around the commonwealth, as exposures among employees makes operations more difficult, the authority said Thursday.

Virginia ABC said the change will allow its reduced workforce to better serve customers.

“Like other retailers affected by pandemic-related staffing shortages, we are modifying our store hours to reduce the need to close stores because of employee quarantines,” said Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill. “Opening at noon meets the needs of the majority of our customers, most of whom prefer to shop in the afternoon.”

Store closing hours are unchanged.

While ABCs have implemented safety measures, such as masking among employees, regular cleaning and plexiglass dividers at counters, the authority is requesting that all customers wear masks for their own protection and the safety of employees.

Stores are also offering curbside pickup or home delivery. Orders can be placed online.