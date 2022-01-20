CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Va. ABC stores to adjust opening hours as employees impacted by COVID-19

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 20, 2022, 5:19 PM

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) will be adjusting opening hours to noon at the 395 stores around the commonwealth, as exposures among employees makes operations more difficult, the authority said Thursday.

Virginia ABC said the change will allow its reduced workforce to better serve customers.

“Like other retailers affected by pandemic-related staffing shortages, we are modifying our store hours to reduce the need to close stores because of employee quarantines,” said Virginia ABC CEO Travis Hill. “Opening at noon meets the needs of the majority of our customers, most of whom prefer to shop in the afternoon.”

Store closing hours are unchanged.

While ABCs have implemented safety measures, such as masking among employees, regular cleaning and plexiglass dividers at counters, the authority is requesting that all customers wear masks for their own protection and the safety of employees.

Stores are also offering curbside pickup or home delivery. Orders can be placed online.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

