CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine passport proposal in Montgomery Co. | Prince George's Co. updates COVID-19 school guidelines | DC to implement test-to-stay | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Virginia News » Spotsylvania School Board fires…

Spotsylvania School Board fires superintendent without cause as new, outspoken chair takes over

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

January 11, 2022, 7:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Spotsylvania County School Board has a new leader — and his first call to action was to ask for the board to fire the superintendent without cause.

Livingston District member Kirk Twigg was appointed new chair of the Virginia county’s school board in a Monday night vote.

During the meeting, Twigg called for an unscheduled closed door session, where he followed through on a promise to fire Superintendent Scott Baker, who had already signed an agreement to leave by the end of the year.

Now with a conservative majority, the board voted 4-3 in favor of Baker’s ouster. Those opposed said the action was taken illegally.

“You have not stated any justification or ability to fill the position,” said member Nicole Cole. “You cannot even properly chair a meeting, but yet you’re going to terminate a superintendent for no reason.”

The closed session may have violated Virginia’s open meetings law. The law requires that a public board approves a motion to go into closed session and states what the closed session will be about. The closed session also much

The closed session dealing with Baker was the second of the meeting and was not on the board’s approved agenda.

Outgoing chair Dawn Shelley had harsh words about her replacement.

“He has spoken about confidential (human resources) matters in open session. He is constantly using his AOL account to send and read emails throughout school board meetings. He wants to burn books,” Shelley said.

Twigg has previously called for banning, and even burning, some sexually-explicit books from public school libraries.

The search for a new superintendent will begin immediately. An interim replacement has not yet been named.

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CIOs playing a larger role not just at the federal level

What exactly is today's status of the vaccine mandate in the federal space?

Appeals court deals another blow to contractor vaccine mandate

Biden administration takes new approach to gather data on federal workforce quickly

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up