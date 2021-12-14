Superintendent departures in Frederick and Spotsylvania counties tell of modern U.S. education challenges

On Monday, public school districts in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, and Frederick County, Maryland, both saw the departure of their longtime superintendents. While facing separate types of controversy in recent weeks, both departures tell of current challenges facing school districts nationwide.

In Frederick County, the school board said that Superintendent Terry Alban, who has been with the system for 11 years, would be retiring from her post. The exit comes two weeks after the school district reached a settlement with the Justice Department over the mistreatment of students with disabilities.

Calls for Alban’s resignation came soon after that Justice Department ruling on Dec.1. and she was placed on administrative leave by FCPS a week later.

“Dr. Alban has served the Board, the children of Frederick County, and the Frederick County school community for over a decade, and the Board wishes her well in the future as she pursues other interests after a lifetime in public education,” the school system said in a statement.

Her contract with FCPS had originally been set to expire in June 2023. Dr. Mike Markoe has been appointed by Frederick County’s Board of Education to act as interim superintendent for the rest of the school year.

Over 100 miles away in Spotsylvania County, VA, Schools Superintendent Dr. S. Scott Baker announced he would be retiring at the end of the year.

At a county school board meeting Monday night, Dr. Baker shared a statement:

“I do believe that this agreement is in the best interest of my family and the school division. It will enable the school board to begin a process for transition to new leadership and allow me to consider and pursue other professional opportunities for the future.”

The school board had been embroiled in controversy recently after parents of high school students had demanded two books, “Call Me By Your Name,” a story that centers on gay relationships, and “33 Snowfish,” a three homeless teens, be removed from school libraries.

Two school board members, Kirk Twigg and Rabih Abuismail, had suggested those books be burned.

Dr. Scott, amidst the controversy last month, had stated that he trusted the librarians to do their job.

Because of social media rumors parents would perform a book burning at the meeting, Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and fire department were on hand, Monday night.

There was no book burning, but parents and school officials did give a standing ovation to Dr. Baker for his service later in the evening. The board also, in a 4-3 vote, also approved a separation agreement for Baker, NBC Washington reported.

NBC Washington, Joshua Barlow and Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.