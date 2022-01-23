CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Home » Virginia News » Richmond's mayor says he's…

Richmond’s mayor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 5:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Virginia’s capital city says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 again. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney wrote Sunday on Twitter that his symptoms are “far milder” compared to when he contracted the virus in January 2021 — before getting vaccinated and boosted.

He says he will isolate for five days and urged people to “tell those you love to get vaccinated.” The 40-year-old Stoney has been mayor since 2017.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

levar stoney

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

Cyber workforce ranks among least diverse segments of federal government

3 takeaways from FITARA 13

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up