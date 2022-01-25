Fauquier Co. ESL teacher killed in murder-suicide

"While the circumstances around her passing are concerning, we want to reassure you that this tragedy poses no threat to our school community," Fauquier County Public Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski said.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said an apparent murder-suicide claimed the life of a Virginia elementary school teacher on Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to a shooting within a home on the 7500 block of Hancock Street in Bealeton found 30-year-old Bengu Beachley dead along with her ex-husband, 51-year-old John Beachley.

Detectives determined both had died at the scene of gunshot wounds; a third person was also wounded and is recovering in a hospital.

Bengu taught English as a second language at Grace Miller Elementary School since 2018.

“While the circumstances around her passing are concerning, we want to reassure you that this tragedy poses no threat to our school community,” Fauquier County Public Schools spokeswoman Tara Helkowski wrote in an update on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

“We also know that this loss will affect many students, staff, and members of our school community. We will do everything we can to help your child and our employees through this experience,” Helkowski said.

An investigation into the shooting continues.