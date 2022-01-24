CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC preps for anti-mandate rally | Omicron surge undermines hospital care | Fairfax Co. parents on end of school mask mandate | Latest COVID data
Va. state police aid investigation into shooting deaths in Fauquier Co.

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

January 24, 2022, 12:55 AM

Fauquier County Sheriffs say that three people were shot and two have died in Bealeton, Virginia.

The department said that officers responded to a reported shooting just before 8:45 p.m. in the 7500 block of Hancock Street

Officers said that they arrived and discovered two people who had been killed and a third victim with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said the third victim was transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment, but their condition was not confirmed.

They also said that the county’s investigative division is working alongside the Virginia State Police criminal investigation unit.

 

The county said that the event was isolated and that there is no threat to the community. Police are still investigating the incident.

Ivy Lyons

