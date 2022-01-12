CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
FAQ: Virginia’s Inauguration Day

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

January 12, 2022, 12:01 AM

Virginia swears in its general officers — Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares — on Saturday in Richmond. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Q: Who’s getting sworn in?

  • The three winners of statewide office in last November’s election: Glenn Youngkin as Virginia’s 74th governor; Winsome Sears as lieutenant governor (the first Black woman to hold statewide office in the commonwealth) and Jason Miyares as attorney general (the first Latino to hold statewide office).

  • Q: Where’s it happening?

  • It’s on the steps of the State Capitol in Richmond. It starts Saturday at noon.

  • Q: Can I go?

  • Sure; the inauguration, and the parade in front of the Capitol afterward, is free and open to the public. The doors, so to speak, open at 9:30 a.m.

  • Q: What about other events?

  • There’s an Open House at the Governor’s Mansion on Sunday; there haven’t been any details on exactly when that will start.

    The rest of the events – the balls, the receptions and such – are all sold out.

Rick Massimo

