FAQ: Virginia’s Inauguration Day

Virginia swears in its general officers — Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares — on Saturday in Richmond. Here’s what you need to know.
- Q: Who’s getting sworn in?
The three winners of statewide office in last November’s election: Glenn Youngkin as Virginia’s 74th governor; Winsome Sears as lieutenant governor (the first Black woman to hold statewide office in the commonwealth) and Jason Miyares as attorney general (the first Latino to hold statewide office).
- Q: Where’s it happening?
It’s on the steps of the State Capitol in Richmond. It starts Saturday at noon.
- Q: Can I go?
Sure; the inauguration, and the parade in front of the Capitol afterward, is free and open to the public. The doors, so to speak, open at 9:30 a.m.
- Q: What about other events?
There’s an Open House at the Governor’s Mansion on Sunday; there haven’t been any details on exactly when that will start.
The rest of the events – the balls, the receptions and such – are all sold out.
- Q: Can I watch the inauguration on a livestream?
Sure can. It’s at the Youngkin inauguration website.