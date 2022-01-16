Arlington Public Schools joins Fairfax Co., sends systemwide mask mandate notice

Virginia's freshly inaugurated governor, Glenn Youngkin, signed executive orders removing school masking requirements across the state on Saturday afternoon. Since that moment, Arlington's school system has joined Fairfax County Public Schools in reminding families that masking policies remain in place.

Youngkin’s list of day one executive orders put the power to decide if students should wear a mask squarely into the hands of parents across the state.

“A child whose parent has elected that he or she is not subject to a mask mandate should not be required to wear a mask under any policy implemented by a teacher, school, school district, the Department of Education, or any other state authority,” the order said.

Less than 12 hours after Virginia’s first Republican governor since 2009 entered office and signed those executive orders, Arlington Public Schools announced that their mask mandates are still in effect.

Citing the state’s bipartisan Senate Bill 1303, the school system said that students would remain bound to mask requirements within their bounds. The bill, signed into law in early 2021, encourages in-person instruction using mitigation strategies provided by the Centers for Disease Control. Those strategies continue to include mask-wearing for those ages two and up.

“Arlington Public Schools implemented our mask requirement this school year prior to Governor Northam’s K-12 mask mandate, and we will continue to make decisions that prioritize the health, safety and wellbeing of our students and staff, following the guidance of local and national health professionals,” the system wrote in a statement.

Their inauguration day announcement followed a similar statement from nearby Fairfax County Public Schools on Friday. They solidified their plans to follow scientific guidance from local and national experts.

“Our layered prevention strategies have proven effective in keeping transmission rates low in our schools, and we will continue to use data and science to guide our decision-making,” FCPS said in a statement.

While these statements do cite the text of current Virginia law and remain active throughout the coming school week, they aren’t without challenge.

While no district has made its plans to fight this new executive order clear, neither school system statement acknowledged a shift in mask requirements by Jan. 24.

If school districts choose to continue their mask mandates after that date, they will enter direct conflict with this statewide directive — it remains unclear what could arise from decisions to disobey the executive order.

The Virginia governor’s day one signature across eleven executive actions on Saturday included other contentious items like the state’s climate change infrastructure and a plan to combat critical race theory in public education.

Gov. Youngkin didn’t issue any statements following decisions from some of the state’s largest school districts. WTOP has reached out to the Governor’s office but didn’t receive a response ahead of publication.