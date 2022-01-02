WEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions, potential refreeze possible in DC area | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
2 new Northern Virginia sites to offer free PCR testing to residents

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

January 14, 2022, 2:58 PM

New community testing centers in Fairfax and Prince William counties in Virginia are opening this week, and they’ll offer residents more options to get free COVID-19 tests.

The Prince William testing center opened Thursday at the Pfitzner Stadium Complex in Woodbridge. The county health district said it is a laboratory-run site that offers Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests, with results available within a few days. The site will operate Saturday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. by appointment only.

Appointments for the Prince William community testing center can be made online.

The Fairfax County site will open Saturday and offer appointment-only PCR testing in a large tent in parking lot B of the Fairfax County Government Center. It will operate Saturdays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Results will be sent automatically through text or email to individuals who get tested at the site.

The Fairfax County Health Department said the site will be closed Sunday due to the threat of hazardous winter weather approaching the commonwealth this weekend. A decision about the site’s operation on Monday will be made on Sunday.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

