With new maps, Spanberger, other candidates announce plans

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 3:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s newly approved legislative maps are triggering a flurry of campaign announcements.

Candidates are gauging the new boundaries recently finalized through the once-a-decade redistricting process.

Among those making their plans public Wednesday was U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who said she planned to seek reelection in Virginia’s competitive 7th Congressional District.

The boundaries have been substantially redrawn and shifted north, away from her home and largest base of support in suburban Richmond.

A wide range of GOP challengers had already filed paperwork or signalized their interest in running.

