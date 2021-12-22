University of Virginia requiring COVID-19 boosters for students and staff

University of Virginia students will need to COVID-19 booster shots in order to study, live or at the work the university this spring.

University leaders made the decision for the spring semester with the advice of public health experts, and emailed the university community.

Everyone at the university will need to provide documentation to the university.

Faculty, staff and students need to comply by Feb. 1, 2022.

Those who are not yet eligible for a booster must show proof of their added shot 30 days after they become eligible.