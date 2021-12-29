CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Police: Minivan hit deer before crash that killed girl

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 11:35 AM

FABER, Va. — Virginia State Police say a deer strike on a Virginia highway led to a Christmas Eve crash that killed an 8-year-old North Carolina girl and injured two other children.

The Daily Progress reports that police said the crash occurred Saturday on U.S. 29 after a minivan hit a deer.

The preliminary investigation shows that the minivan stopped abruptly and was hit by a tractor-trailer traveling behind it.

Police say the girl was taken to a hospital and died on Christmas Day.

The minivan driver and two passengers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. A 4-year-old boy secured in a child safety seat was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

