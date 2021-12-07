CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Virginia News » Northam proposes pay raises…

Northam proposes pay raises for Va. public safety officers

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

December 7, 2021, 11:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday announced that his proposed budget will include pay raises for the commonwealth’s public safety officers.

“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden as they work to protect Virginians, and this raise is the right thing to do,” Northam said in a statement.

The raise would apply to state troopers, whose starting pay would go up by 7.7%; correctional officers, whose starting pay would increase 25%; and deputy sheriffs and regional jail officers, whose entry-level salary would each go up about 20%.

Northam’s proposed budget would also include money for raises for “targeted officers and sworn personnel,” the statement said.

Virginia gave one-time bonuses of $3,000 to $5,000 to public safety officials this year, and a one-time bonus of $500 in 2020, the statement said.

“I want to thank Governor Northam for continuing to prioritize Virginia law enforcement,” Virginia State Police Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle said in the statement. “The bonuses and pay raises given to public safety officials every year during the governor’s term have boosted morale and changed lives. This announcement comes just in time for the holidays and will mean so much to all of the officers and their families.”

Northam made the announcement a day after saying he planned to increase pay for teachers by 5% a year in the next two years.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden signs CR to avoid government shutdown, extend federal funding through February

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Despite long struggle over intellectual property, DoD still lacks bench of IP experts

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up