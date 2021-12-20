CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Home » Virginia News » Goodwyn elected chief justice…

Goodwyn elected chief justice of Supreme Court of Virginia

The Associated Press

December 20, 2021, 5:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — S. Bernard Goodwyn has been elected by his colleagues as the new chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia. A news release from the court on Monday says Goodwyn replaces Chief Justice Donald W. Lemons, who is stepping down from the position effective Dec. 31. Goodwyn will step into the role he next day.. Lemons has served at every level of the court system in Virginia, including service as a substitute judge in general district court and in juvenile and domestic relations court. In 2000, Lemons was elected by the General Assembly as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia and again in 2012.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

How 5 federal agencies are handling employee reentry in the new year -- for now

Army's IVAS program under scrutiny from Congress, lawmakers withhold funds

Oracle buys medical records company Cerner for $28 billion

Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up