Environmental groups sue over James River pollution

RICHMOND, Va. — Two conservation organizations have filed a federal lawsuit against Henrico County, alleging the county allowed tens of millions of gallons of raw sewage to seep into the James River and its tributaries over the last five years.

News outlets report that the James River Association and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation announced the lawsuit Monday, describing it as a call to fix a failing sewage system.

The lawsuit alleges that Henrico County has violated the Clean Water Act, neglected its sewer system and failed to protect public health for nearly 30 years.

According to the lawsuit, since 2016, Henrico’s system has released more than 66 million gallons of sewage.

A county spokesperson says the county is reviewing the lawsuit.

