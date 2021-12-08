CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Virginia News » Environmental groups sue over…

Environmental groups sue over James River pollution

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 8:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Two conservation organizations have filed a federal lawsuit against Henrico County, alleging the county allowed tens of millions of gallons of raw sewage to seep into the James River and its tributaries over the last five years.

News outlets report that the James River Association and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation announced the lawsuit Monday, describing it as a call to fix a failing sewage system.

The lawsuit alleges that Henrico County has violated the Clean Water Act, neglected its sewer system and failed to protect public health for nearly 30 years.

According to the lawsuit, since 2016, Henrico’s system has released more than 66 million gallons of sewage.

A county spokesperson says the county is reviewing the lawsuit.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

CISA cyber incident reporting requirements trip on defense bill finish line

OMB tells agencies to cooperate with IGs overseeing COVID-19 spending

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

OPM has a new tiger team to help agencies wade through federal hiring demands

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up