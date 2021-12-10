CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Virginia News » Conditional pardon granted to…

Conditional pardon granted to woman in 2013 slaying

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 9:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s governor has granted a conditional pardon to a 26-year-old Colonial Heights woman serving 20 years for second-degree murder.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that according to Kelly Thomasson, Virginia’s secretary of the commonwealth, the paperwork for Margaret Dacey’s pardon was to be delivered to her Thursday at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women. Of four young defendants in the case, only Dacey was convicted in the 2013 death of Russell Mack.

Under a conditional pardon, an inmate’s sentence is reduced but the conviction remains on his or her record. Mack’s father, Mike, said he believes Dacey should be required to serve more of her sentence.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

The pandemic is by no means over, but the lessons learned are just beginning

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up