Conditional pardon granted to woman in 2013 slaying

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia’s governor has granted a conditional pardon to a 26-year-old Colonial Heights woman serving 20 years for second-degree murder.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that according to Kelly Thomasson, Virginia’s secretary of the commonwealth, the paperwork for Margaret Dacey’s pardon was to be delivered to her Thursday at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women. Of four young defendants in the case, only Dacey was convicted in the 2013 death of Russell Mack.

Under a conditional pardon, an inmate’s sentence is reduced but the conviction remains on his or her record. Mack’s father, Mike, said he believes Dacey should be required to serve more of her sentence.

