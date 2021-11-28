HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Virginia News » Virginia will test sewage…

Virginia will test sewage to help predict COVID-19 outbreaks

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 3:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health will be monitoring sewage in various parts of the state in an effort to predict future outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Danville Register & Bee reported Saturday that VDH is deploying up to 25 wastewater monitoring sites across the commonwealth.

Testing sewage can help health officials gauge COVID-19 infection in a community. That’s because people who are sick shed the virus in bodily waste.

The sewage monitoring will complement other programs that monitor COVID-19 infection in the state’s communities.

The goal is to provide warnings before a surge begins. This kind of testing of wastewater isn’t new. It’s been used for other infectious diseases, such as polio.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up