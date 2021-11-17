CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Police: Children hurt in school bus crash with train

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 5:00 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities say several elementary school students were hurt when a school bus and a train crashed in Rockingham County.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Side Highway and Island Ford Road in the Harrisonburg area.

Police say several children on the bus suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening and were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. News outlets report that Rockingham County Public

Schools said in a statement that there were 16 students on the bus at the time and four were taken to the hospital.

Officials say the families of the children on the bus have been notified.

Crime News | Local News | Virginia News

