Plea agreement reached for Fauquier Co. teen charged with shooting mother, brother

A plea agreement has been reached for the Fauquier County teenager charged with shooting and killing his mother and brother, and wounding his father — the plea will be entered next week.

A plea agreement has been reached for Levi Norwood, who was 17 when he allegedly shot and killed his mother, Jennifer, and 6-year-old brother Wyatt, and wounded his father, in February 2020, in their Midland, Virginia home.

Online court records show the plea will be entered Nov. 30 in Fauquier County Circuit Court.

Prosecutor Scott Hook and public defender Ryan Ruzic had been working toward a plea for the past several months, during a second court-ordered psychiatric evaluation to determine whether Norwood was sane at the time of the shooting.

Hook and Ruzic did not immediately respond to emails, seeking details of the plea.

Each of the first-degree-murder charges against Norwood carry a maximum of life in prison.

Earlier evaluations have found Norwood competent to stand trial, but the findings of the doctors about whether he was sane at the time of the killings have not been made public by the defense.

Shortly after the shooting on Valentine’s Day last year, Joshua Norwood told police that his son had been depressed and prescribed medication, and that “he and his wife had found text messages on Leviathan’s phone pertaining to committing suicide.”

Charging documents said Levi Norwood told his girlfriend earlier that day, while at school, “that he wanted to kill his mother.” The girlfriend also said Norwood was depressed and anxious, and he told her he was schizophrenic and would see “shadow people.”

Levi Norwood was also indicted on three counts for using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and grand theft of an automobile.

The teen is accused of shooting his family members, then fleeing in a stolen car to North Carolina, where he was caught.

In late April 2020, Joshua Norwood was found dead in the family home, apparently by suicide. At the time, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office had said there was no indication of foul play.