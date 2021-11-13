From sickly and prickly to fully recovered: Virginia porcupine returns to the wild

A little over a week after being found in a Winchester, Virginia, parking garage, a male porcupine is back to living in the wildlife.

The staff at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce reported that they released the porcupine “in an undisclosed location” after treating him for a lung infection.

In a statement released by the center, Dr. Jen Riley, the director of veterinary services at the wildlife center, said they just “don’t want people to go out looking for him.”

Initially, in an interview with WTOP last week, Riley said the porcupine’s prognosis looked questionable.

However, after treatment, he began eating and, by Friday, he was deemed healthy enough to be released.

Porcupines had been nearly wiped out in Virginia by the mid-19th century. However, over the past 30 years, Riley said, there have been more sightings in the northwest area of the state.