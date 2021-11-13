CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Virginia News » From sickly and prickly…

From sickly and prickly to fully recovered: Virginia porcupine returns to the wild

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

November 13, 2021, 2:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A little over a week after being found in a Winchester, Virginia, parking garage, a male porcupine is back to living in the wildlife.

The staff at the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center in Boyce reported that they released the porcupine “in an undisclosed location” after treating him for a lung infection.

In a statement released by the center, Dr. Jen Riley, the director of veterinary services at the wildlife center, said they just “don’t want people to go out looking for him.”

Initially, in an interview with WTOP last week, Riley said the porcupine’s prognosis looked questionable.

One of the latest patients taken to a Virginia wildlife center for medical care didn’t have fur or feathers, but it was covered in quills. (Courtesy Blue Ridge Wildlife Center)

However, after treatment, he began eating and, by Friday, he was deemed healthy enough to be released.

Porcupines had been nearly wiped out in Virginia by the mid-19th century. However, over the past 30 years, Riley said, there have been more sightings in the northwest area of the state.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up