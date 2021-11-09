A former medical student from Canada has been sentenced to one year in prison for distributing the drug that killed a Falls Church, Virginia, woman.

In a statement on Tuesday, the U.S. attorney’s office confirmed 28-year-old Saad Jalal’s sentence in the Eastern District of Virginia for distributing MDA, a substance similar to MDMA (which is also known “Molly”).

Jalal was in the D.C. region on a clinical rotation when he met the victim and her roommates at a bar.

Court documents said that a few weeks later, Jalal offered the women what he believed to be MDMA — but it was actually MDA.

On Sept. 19, 2019, Jalal obtained the drug from a supplier he knew in Maryland. After taking it, the 21-year-old victim became “noticeably impaired” and was returned to her home in Falls Church.

It was determined that she suffered an accidental overdose caused by the MDA that Jalal had distributed.