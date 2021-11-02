Coronavirus News: Online portal to report at-home test results | Montgomery Co. schools encourage vaccines for students | DC workers vaccine deadline | Local cases of COVID-19
Catholic Charities food drive seeks to collect 100,000 pounds for holidays

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

November 2, 2021, 5:37 AM

The holidays can be an especially difficult time of year for families trying to keep food on the table, and a Virginia nonprofit is making sure residents know they don’t have to do it alone.

During the pandemic, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington became a crucial source of support for many and is now continuing to help address food insecurity with the Fall Harvest Food Drive.

The event will collect more than 100,000 pounds of food. Throughout November, there will be events across Virginia where meals will be provided.

“We’ve really seen an increased need for food, especially with rising food prices. We have over 20 food drives now scheduled for November,” said Christina Harrington, an administrator with the nonprofit.

Anyone in need is able to receive assistance through three Catholic Charities pantries, including Loaves and Fishes in Front Royal, Christ House in Alexandria and the Loudoun Regional Office in Sterling.

More than 80 parish, interfaith, community and government pantries within the diocese are participating in the food drive.

The diocese is still taking donations at the St. Lucy Food Project warehouse in Manassas 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Donations also are accepted online.

The goal, Harrington said, is to ease the burden many families will feel this holiday season.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

