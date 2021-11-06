CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Va. House Dem. rescinds concession of 91st District seat

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

November 6, 2021, 2:44 PM

Virginia House Delegate Martha Mugler, a Democrat representing the 91st House District, who conceded Tuesday’s election to her Republican challenger A.C. Cardoza, is now backpedaling on that concession.

Her Friday concession had prompted Virginia House Speaker Eilieen Filler-Corn to concede that Republicans had won enough seats to win control of the House of Delegates.

But on Saturday, Mugler said that she was made aware of an error that could cause a significant shift in the count. In a brief written statement, Mugler said she wanted to “make sure that every vote is fairly and accurately counted,” and she asked that the process be given time to ensure accuracy.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, just 94 votes separates the two candidates — A.C Cardoza with 13,741 votes and Martha Mugler with 13,647 votes.

Mugler represents a district in the Hampton Roads area.

