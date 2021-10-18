Virginia voter guide: What you need to know for the 2021 general election

Virginia voters are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general and in a host of local races. Who's on the ballot? Are there drop boxes? Here's what you need to know.

Election Day is Nov. 2, but voting in Virginia’s general election began last month. Voters are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, the House of Delegates and several local races. Here’s what you need to know:

In-person voting

In-person voting started last month and runs through Saturday, Oct. 30.

Election Day is Nov. 2. Polls that day will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will get to vote.

Assuming you are registered, you can vote in person without an appointment or asking for a ballot in advance. If you want to mail in a ballot, or drop it in a drop box, you won’t have to wait in any lines, but you will have to ask for a ballot first.

Voters heading to the polls are strongly encouraged to wear a mask, although it is not required.

Where to vote in person

If you’re voting in person on Nov. 2, you can find your polling place on the state site.

You need an ID to vote in person. You can find out which ones will work for you on the Virginia Department of Elections site.

Need to register?

Sorry; the deadline was Oct. 12.

Mail-in ballots and drop boxes

You can get a mail-in or absentee ballot (in Virginia, they’re the same thing) online, and since the pandemic, you don’t have to give a reason. You’ve got until Oct. 22.

When you get your ballot, you can drop it off at an early voting location (you can use any one in your town or county; the specific precincts don’t matter like they do on Election Day). You’ve got until Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. to drop it off, or you can mail it if it gets postmarked by Nov. 2 and is received by noon Nov. 5. (Election officials say the way the mail’s been running recently, you might not want to push that deadline.)

Where are the drop boxes?

That depends on what county you live in. You can find details below.

Who’s on the ballot?

The three statewide offices — governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — are on the ballot, as is the entire 100-member House of Delegates.

You can find out which delegates are on your ballot by looking below for your jurisdiction; for the three statewide offices, the candidates are:

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

(In all cases, above and below, an asterisk denotes the incumbent in the race, if there is one.)

Local races

You can vote in person before Election Day at the Office of Voter Registration and Elections, at 132 North Royal Street, Suite 100, between Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except for Oct. 25-30, when they’ll be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They’ll also be open Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also vote in person at the Beatley Library, at 5005 Duke St., from Friday, Oct. 22, to Saturday, Oct. 30. The hours there are 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, and 1 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

There’s a 24/7 drop box outside the Office of Voter Registration, another one at the Beatley Library during its voting hours, and at all polling places 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day.

In addition to the statewide races, Alexandrians will vote in the 45th and 46th District House races, and in local races:

District 45

Justin D. “J.D.” Maddox (Republican)

Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (Democrat)

In District 46, Charniele Herring, a Democrat, is running unopposed.

Mayor

Annetta Catchings (Republican)

Justin Wilson (Democrat)*

City Council (Vote for up to 6)

Darryl Nirenberg

Canek Aguirre*

Sarah Bagley

John Taylor Chapman*

Alyia Smith-Parker Gaskins

Amy Jackson*

R. Kirk McPike

Glenda Gail Parker

Florence M. King

Depending on your district, you’ll vote for up to three School Board candidates:

District A

Michelle Rief*

Deanna Ohlandt

A.M. Boyle

Willie Bailey Sr.

Jacinta Greene*

District B

Ashley E. Simpson Baird

Bridget Shea Westfall

Tammy S. Ignacio

Deborah J. Ash

PreeAnn Johnson

Kelly Carmichael Booz

Ricardo N. “Coach Rico” Roberts

District C

Abdel S. Elnoubi

W. Christopher Harris

Meagan L. Alderton

Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Porter and Sheriff Sean Casey are unopposed.

You can vote in person through Oct. 30 at Courthouse Plaza, 2100 Clarendon Blvd., Mondays through Fridays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. (Oct. 26 through 28, they’ll stay open until 7 p.m.) They’ll also be open Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You’ll also be able to vote at the Madison Community Center (3829 N. Stafford St.) and the Walter Reed Community Center (2909 16th St. S.). The hours for both are Saturday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Oct. 26 through 28, 2 to 7 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

24/7 drop boxes will open Monday, Sept. 20, and stay open until 7 p.m. Nov. 2. They’re at:

Courthouse Plaza (2100 Clarendon Blvd.); the Aurora Hills Community Center (735 18th St. S.), the Arlington Mill Community Center (909 S. Dinwiddie St.), the Central Library (1015 N. Quincy St.), the Langston-Brown Community Center (2121 N. Culpeper St.), the Madison Community Center (3829 N. Stafford St.), the Shirlington Library (4200 Campbell Ave.), the Walter Reed Community Center (2909 16th St. S.) and the Westover Library (1644 N. McKinley St.)

In addition to all the statewide races, depending on where you live you’ll vote on one of four House races, local contests and four bond questions.

House of Delegates

District 45

Justin D. “J.D.” Maddox (Republican)

Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (Democrat)

District 47

Laura A. Hall (Republican)

Patrick Hope (Democrat)*

District 48

Edward William Monroe Jr. (Republican)

Richard “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (Democrat)*

District 49

Timothy E. Kilcullen (R)

Alfonso H. Lopez (D)*

Terry W. Modglin (I)

County Board

(Vote for 1)

Takis P. Karantonis (D)*

Audrey Clement (I)

Adam Theo (I)

Michael T. Cantwell (I)

School Board

(Vote for 1)

Major M. Webb

Mary B. Kadera

$38.7 million for Metro and other transportation projects $6.8 million for parks and recreation $17.035 million for infrastructure, including neighborhood conservation and improvements in the Court House area $23 million for capital improvements in the schools.

You can vote in person at City Hall, 10455 Armstrong St. They’re open Mondays through Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and two Saturdays — Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 — the same hours. There’s also a 24/7 drop box there.

You can find your polling place for Election Day on the city website.

In addition to the three statewide races, you’ll vote on one House race:

District 37

Kenny Meteiver (Republican)

David Bulova (Democrat)*

Commissioner of Revenue William Page Johnson II and Treasurer Tom Scibilia are unopposed.

You can vote in person Sept. 17 through Oct. 30 at:

Fairfax County Government Center (12000 Government Center Parkway, in Fairfax)

(12000 Government Center Parkway, in Fairfax) Mt. Vernon Governmental Center (2511 Parkers Lane, in Alexandria)

(2511 Parkers Lane, in Alexandria) North County Governmental Center (1801 Cameron Glen Drive, in Reston)

The Fairfax County Government Center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; the other two centers, noon to 7 p.m.

Starting Oct. 21, more locations will open up:

Burke Centre Library (5935 Freds Oak Road, Burke)

(5935 Freds Oak Road, Burke) Centreville Regional Library (14200 St. Germain Drive, Centreville)

(14200 St. Germain Drive, Centreville) Franconia Governmental Center (6121 Franconia Road, Alexandria)

(6121 Franconia Road, Alexandria) Gerry Hyland Government Center (8350 Richmond Highway, Alexandria)

(8350 Richmond Highway, Alexandria) Great Falls Library (9830 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls)

(9830 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls) Herndon Fortnightly Library (768 Center St., Herndon)

(768 Center St., Herndon) Mason Governmental Center (6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale)

(6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale) McLean Governmental Center (1437 Balls Hill Road, McLean)

(1437 Balls Hill Road, McLean) Providence Community Center (3001 Vaden Drive, Fairfax)

(3001 Vaden Drive, Fairfax) Sully Governmental Center (4900 Stonecroft Blvd., Chantilly)

(4900 Stonecroft Blvd., Chantilly) Thomas Jefferson Library (7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church)

(7415 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church) Tysons-Pimmit Regional Library (7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church)

(7584 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) West Springfield Governmental Center (6140 Rolling Road, Springfield)

They’re all open noon to 7 p.m. weekdays.

The last two Saturdays of the early voting period — Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 — all locations are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, all locations are open 1 to 5 p.m.

In addition to the statewide races, a number of House contests are on the ballot:

House of Delegates

District 34

Gary G. Pan (Republican)

Kathleen J. Murphy (Democrat)*

District 35

Kevin E. McGrath (Republican)

Mark L. Keam (Democrat)*

District 36

Matthew J. Lang (Republican)

Kenneth R. “Ken” Plum (Democrat)*

District 37

Kenny W. Meteiver (Republican)

David L. Bulova (Democrat)*

District 38

Tom L. Pafford (Republican)

L. Kaye Kory (Democrat)*

District 39

Maureen T. Brody (Republican)

Vivian E. Watts (Democrat)*

District 40

Harold Y. Pyon (Republican)

Dan I. Helmer (Democrat)*

District 41

John M. Wolfe (Republican)

Eileen Filler-Corn (Democrat)*

District 42

Edward F. McGovern (Republican)

Kathy K. “KL” Tran (Democrat)*

District 43

Brenton H. Hammond (Republican)

Mark D. Sickles (Democrat)*

District 44

Richard T. Hayden (Republican)

Paul E. Krizek (Democrat)*

District 45

Justin D. “J.D.” Maddox (Republican)

Elizabeth B. Bennett-Parker (Democrat)

District 48

Edward William Monroe Jr. (Republican)

Richard C. “Rip” Sullivan Jr. (Democrat)*

District 49

Timothy E. Kilcullen (Republican)

Alfonso H. Lopez (Democrat)*

Terry W. Modglin (Independent)

District 53

Sarah White (Republican)

Marcus B. Simon (Democrat)*

District 67

Bob L. Frizzelle (Republican)

Karrie K. Delaney (Democrat)*

District 86

Julie Anna Perry (Republican)

Irene Shin (Democrat)

There’s also a $360 million public school bond question.

You can vote early in person at City Hall, at 300 Park Ave., through Oct. 30.

It’s open weekdays from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except they’re open until 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. They’re also open two Saturdays — Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 24, from noon to 3 p.m. Everyone coming to City Hall has to wear a mask. There’s also a 24/7 drop box outside.

You can find your polling place for Election Day on the city site.

In addition to the statewide races, one House seat is up for grabs, as well as seats on the City Council and School Board.

District 53

Sarah White (Republican)

Marcus B. Simon (Democrat)*

City Council

(Choose up to four)

David F. Snyder*

Debora “Debbie” Schantz-Hiscott*

Marybeth D. Connelly*

Stuart M. Whitaker

Caroline S. Lian

Scott C. Diaz

School Board

(Choose up to four)

Ilya Shapiro

Lori Silverman

Jerrod Anderson

Courtney Mooney

David Ortiz

Kathleen Tysse

Tate Gould

Sheriff Metin Cay, Commissioner of the Revenue Thomas Clinton and Treasurer Jody Acosta are running unopposed.

You can vote early in person at:

The General Registrar’s Office , 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton, through Oct. 30, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excepting holidays;

, 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton, through Oct. 30, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excepting holidays; Bealeton Depot , at Bealeton Library, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton, from Oct. 18 through Oct. 30, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

, at Bealeton Library, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton, from Oct. 18 through Oct. 30, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; The Vint Hill Village Green Community Center, 4235 Aiken Drive, Warrenton, from Oct. 18 through Oct. 30, Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All three locations are also open Saturdays, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The registrar’s office says you should go to the state website to find who’s on the ballot in your precinct. Here are the House races, though:

District 18

Michael Webert (Republican)*

Douglas Ward (Democrat)

District 31

Elizabeth Guzman (Democrat)*

Ben Baldwin (Republican)

District 88

Kecia Evans (Democrat)

Phillip Scott (Republican)

Timothy Lewis (Libertarian)

You can vote early in person at the Office of Elections, 750 Miller Drive SE, Suite C, Leesburg.

The hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 30. They have extra hours two Tuesdays (Oct. 19 and Oct. 26) and two Thursdays (Oct. 26 and Oct. 28), when they’ll be open until 7 p.m.

They’re also open the last two Saturdays of early voting — Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the last Sunday — Oct. 24 — from noon to 5 p.m.

Two more early voting places open up Oct. 18 through Oct. 30: The Loudoun County Government Office at Ridgetop (21641 Ridgetop Circle, Sterling) and the Dulles South Senior Center (24950 Riding Center Drive, Chantilly). They’re open Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturdays (Oct. 23 and Oct. 30) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And the Carver Senior Center (200 E. Willie Palmer Way, Purcellville) is open Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 from 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

There are drop boxes at these locations, but no 24/7 ones.

In addition to the statewide races, voters will cast ballots for House races, mayor and town council in Middleburg and Round Hill and a town council seat in Purcellville, as well as three bond issues.

House of Delegates

District 10

Nicholas S. “Nick” Clemente (Republican)

Wendy W. Gooditis (Democrat)*

District 32

H. Scott Pio (Republican)

David A. Reid (Democrat)*

Nick M. Allegro (Independent)

District 33

Dave A. LaRock (Republican)*

Paul W. Siker (Democrat)

District 34

Gary G. Pan (Republican)

Kathleen J. Murphy (Democrat)*

District 67

Bob L. Frizzelle (Republican)

Karrie K. Delaney (Democrat)*

District 86

Julie Anna Perry (Republican)

Irene Shin (Democrat)

District 87

Gregory J. Moulthrop (Republican)

Suhas Subramanyam (Democrat)*

Purcellville Town Council

(Vote for one)

Erin K. Rayner

Sean MacDonald

Round Hill Mayor Scott Ramsey and Middleburg Mayor Bridge Littleton are running unopposed.

You can vote in person through Oct. 30 at 9025 Center St., next door to City Hall. It’s open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and some Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (you will be asked to call to confirm).

In addition to the statewide races, voters will cast ballots in one House race and several local races:

District 50

Steve Pleickhardt (Republican)

Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado (Democrat)*

Lopes-Maldonado defeated incumbent Lee Carter in the June primary.

Commissioner of the Revenue

Stacia Jennings

Tim Demeria

Treasurer

Anna Phillips

Patricia Richie-Folks*

City Council

(Vote for one)

Lynn Forkell Greene

David Farajollahl*

In-person voting starts Friday at City Hall, at One Park Center Court. They’re open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, as well as the last two Saturdays of early voting — Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 — from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to the statewide races, voters will cast ballots in the 13th District House race. Treasurer Patty Trimble and Commissioner of Revenue Debra Wood are running unopposed.

District 13

Christopher M. Stone (Republican)

Danica Roem (Democrat)*

You can vote in person starting Friday in three spots:

The Prince William County Office of Elections , 9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, Manassas

, 9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, Manassas The Haymarket Gainesville Community Library , 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket

, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket Department of Motor Vehicles Woodbridge Customer Service Center, Elections Office, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge

The hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 16, from 8:30 a.m. to noon; the next two Saturdays — Oct. 23 and 30 — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 5 p.m.

On Oct. 18, two more spots opened up — the Brentsville Courthouse Historic District, at 12229 Bristow Road in Bristow, and the Dumfries Community Center, at 17755 Main St. in Dumfries. They’re open weekdays and the last two Saturdays — Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 — the same hours as the above locations.

In addition to the three statewide races, depending on where you live you’ll cast a ballot in one of several House races, and for a Town Council seat in Haymarket:

House of Delegates

District 2

Gina R. Ciarcia (Republican)

Candi P.M. King (Democrat)*

District 13

Christopher M. Stone (Republican)

Danica Roem (Democrat)*

District 31

Ben Baldwin (Republican)

Elizabeth Guzman (Democrat)*

District 50

Steve Pleickhardt (Republican)

Michelle E. Lopes-Maldonado (Democrat)

Lopes-Maldonado defeated incumbent Lee Carter in the June primary.

District 51

Tim D. Cox (Republican)

Briana D. Sewell (Democrat)

This seat is open, as Del. Hala Ayala is running for lieutenant governor.

District 52

Maria E. Martin (Republican)

Luke E. Torian (Democrat)*

District 87

Gregory J. Moulthrop (Republican)

Suhas Subramanyam (Democrat)*

Haymarket Town Council

Mary A. Ramirez

Edward L. Robinson Jr.

You can vote in person starting Friday at Stafford County Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford. It’s open Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays, Oct. 23 and Oct. 30, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A drop box is available there during those hours, too.

Along with the statewide races, voters will cast ballots in one of three House races, one of four Board of Supervisors races and one of four School Board races.

House of Delegates

District 2

Gina R. Ciarcia (Republican)

Candi P.M. King (Democrat)*

District 28

Tara Durant (Republican)

Joshua Cole (Democrat)*

District 88

Kecia Evans (Democrat)

Phillip Scott (Republican)

Timothy Lewis (Libertarian)

Board of Supervisors

(Vote for one)

Aquia District

Paul V. Milde III

Monica L. Gary

Falmouth District

M.G. “Meg” Bohmke*

Sandy S. Cole

Garrisonville District

Barton M. “Bart” Randall

R. Pamela Yeung

Hartwood District

Darrell E. English

Keith D. Jones

School Board

(Vote for one)

Aquia District

Maya P. Guy

David S. Fauth

Falmouth District

Incumbent Sarah Breedin Chase is running unopposed.

Garrisonville District

Wanda D. Blackwell

Maureen L. Siegmund

Hartwood District

Marc K. Broklawski

Alyssa D. Halstead