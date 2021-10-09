Coronavirus News: Financial help coming for Prince George's Co. renters | Direct care workers hard to find | ‘America is hurting’ | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Over $33M going to help sexual assault victims in Virginia

The Associated Press

October 9, 2021, 10:03 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — More than $33 million in U.S. Department of Justice grants has been awarded to 26 Virginia-based public and non-profit organizations to fund programs that address violence against women.

Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh says in a news release that the grants will provide funding and essential services to vulnerable communities, especially women, people with disabilities, and immigrants who are victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The grant recipients include state government entities that provide services throughout the Commonwealth. Also, the grants will help non-governmental organizations that provide technical training and assistance nationwide

