‘He’s not coming’: Youngkin says Trump not on his way to Va. for campaign

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

October 28, 2021, 4:51 PM

Former President Donald Trump may have hinted that he was headed to Virginia to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, but the candidate doesn’t think so.

Trump’s spokesman said on Wednesday that the former president “looks forward to being back in Virginia!,” adding that “details will be released when appropriate.” Trump himself praised supporters who heckled President Joe Biden at a rally for Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in Arlington recently, saying in a statement, “Thank you Arlington, see you soon!”

Granted, reading the metaphorical fine print, none of that actually constitutes a promise of a campaign visit. Regardless, Youngkin was unequivocal on Thursday.

“He’s not coming,” the candidate said. “And in fact, we’re campaigning as Virginians in Virginia with Virginians. And we’ve got another four days left on our bus tour and then we’ve gotta fly around and then we’ve gotta vote.”

