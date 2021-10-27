‘Great news’: Virginia reaches Top 10 in US for COVID-19 vaccinations

Virginia is now No. 10 in the U.S. in percentage of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and for the total number of shots administered, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.

“We’ve reached the Top 10 because so many Virginians have worked so hard for so long,” Northam said in a statement. “It’s something we can all be proud of. Vaccines will soon be available for children, and thousands of adults are getting boosters. This is all great news.”

According to a news release, over 82% of people 18 and up have received at least one dose; 74% of adults are fully vaccinated. Nearly 6 million people have received the jab and nearly 12 million shots have been administered among Virginia’s population of 8.5 million.

As of Oct. 26, COVID-19 cases have declined to 1,500 per day — a 40% drop over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations have also tumbled 42% over the last four weeks, according to the release.

Data can be seen at the Virginia Department of Health dashboard.

Virginia residents who haven’t been vaccinated yet can go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) to find a nearby vaccination clinic.

