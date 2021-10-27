Coronavirus News: Vaccinated travelers impacting flight prices | Building back pre-pandemic muscle | FDA backs Pfizer vaccine for kids | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
‘Great news’: Virginia reaches Top 10 in US for COVID-19 vaccinations

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

October 27, 2021, 1:26 PM

Virginia is now No. 10 in the U.S. in percentage of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and for the total number of shots administered, Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday.

“We’ve reached the Top 10 because so many Virginians have worked so hard for so long,” Northam said in a statement. “It’s something we can all be proud of. Vaccines will soon be available for children, and thousands of adults are getting boosters. This is all great news.”

According to a news release, over 82% of people 18 and up have received at least one dose; 74% of adults are fully vaccinated. Nearly 6 million people have received the jab and nearly 12 million shots have been administered among Virginia’s population of 8.5 million.

As of Oct. 26, COVID-19 cases have declined to 1,500 per day — a 40% drop over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations have also tumbled 42% over the last four weeks, according to the release.

Data can be seen at the Virginia Department of Health dashboard.

Virginia residents who haven’t been vaccinated yet can go to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1) to find a nearby vaccination clinic.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

