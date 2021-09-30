Coronavirus News: Lawsuit over vaccine mandates in Montgomery Co. schools | DC bill could require vaccination for students | Rally for eviction protections in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Virginia sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in shooting

The Associated Press

September 30, 2021, 8:12 AM

DANVILLE, Va. — A Virginia sheriff’s office is looking for the public’s help in a shooting at a local fair in which a North Carolina high school student was killed.

The Danville Register & Bee reports the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify three people of interest following the shooting on Sept. 18 at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair.

According to authorities, a shooting in the fair’s parking lot left Bartlett Yancey High School student Joshua Rone dead.

Authorities have provided very few details, but fair operators have said on social media that a fight broke out in the parking lot that ended with the fatal shooting.

