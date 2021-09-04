Va. nonprofit heads to Louisiana to feed people affected by Hurricane Ida

A nonprofit from Virginia is in Louisiana providing warm meals to families devastated by Hurricane Ida.

Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based nonprofit, is bringing warm meals to families impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

The relief organization Mercy Chefs was started by Gary LaBlanc, a chef who spent 20 years in kitchens across both Louisiana and Virginia.

His passion for serving those in need led him to volunteer in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

“I came down and did the only thing I knew how to do and that was cook,” LaBlanc said.

Now the group has returned to Louisiana, where the need has been constant.

“Even the first night we were setting up, we had so many people walking up on site. They got 1,200 meals out,” he added.

So far, Mercy Chefs is averaging 20,000 meals a day and plans to stay on the ground for at least another week.

He’s hopeful the organization’s efforts will encourage others to assist.

“It takes a lot of resources and we just count on people to provide those resources for us.”

More information, including how to donate to Mercy Chefs, can be found on the organization’s website.