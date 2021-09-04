CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Virginia News » Va. nonprofit heads to…

Va. nonprofit heads to Louisiana to feed people affected by Hurricane Ida

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

September 4, 2021, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based nonprofit, is bringing warm meals to families impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Courtesy Mercy Chefs
Mercy Chefs, a Virginia-based nonprofit, is bringing warm meals to families impacted by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

Courtesy Mercy Chefs
(1/2)

A nonprofit from Virginia is in Louisiana providing warm meals to families devastated by Hurricane Ida.

The relief organization Mercy Chefs was started by Gary LaBlanc, a chef who spent 20 years in kitchens across both Louisiana and Virginia.

His passion for serving those in need led him to volunteer in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

“I came down and did the only thing I knew how to do and that was cook,” LaBlanc said.

Now the group has returned to Louisiana, where the need has been constant.

“Even the first night we were setting up, we had so many people walking up on site. They got 1,200 meals out,” he added.

So far, Mercy Chefs is averaging 20,000 meals a day and plans to stay on the ground for at least another week.

He’s hopeful the organization’s efforts will encourage others to assist.

“It takes a lot of resources and we just count on people to provide those resources for us.”

More information, including how to donate to Mercy Chefs, can be found on the organization’s website.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News | Weather News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up