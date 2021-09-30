Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce PAC makes no endorsements in state races

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s political action committee is avoiding taking sides in statewide races this November, including the closely watched governor’s race.
The committee did endorse over two dozen House of Delegate candidates on the ballot.
The Northern Virginia Business Political Action Committee, or NOVABIZPAC, said neither Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe nor Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin earned the two-thirds majority vote needed for an endorsement following interviews of both candidates and reviews of their business policies.
“Virginia has before it a decision between two experienced leaders running for governor as major-party candidates,” Chamber CEO and President Julie Coons said in a statement. “We are confident we can work with whomever is elected to serve as governor to advance a pro-business agenda that moves the region and the commonwealth forward.”
NOVABIZPAC also isn’t endorsing a candidate in Virginia’s 2021 races for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
It had backed McAuliffe during his first bid for governor in 2013, and endorsed Ralph Northam’s Republican opponent Ed Gillespie in 2017.
Despite steering clear of state races, the committee announced endorsements in 27 house of delegates races, including for first-time Republican candidates Nick Clemente, Harold Pyon and Sarah White.
All 100 House of Delegates seats are on the ballot and Democrats are defending a 55-45 majority.
“The Trustees of NOVBIZPAC believe the endorsed candidates are best positioned to work with the Northern Virginia Chamber to advance a pro-business agenda that helps the Commonwealth of Virginia remain among the best states in the nation for business,” NOVABIZPAC Chairman Scott McGeary said.
See the full list of NOVABIZPAC’s endorsements below:
- 1st District — Delegate Terry Kilgore
- 2nd District — Delegate Candi Mundon King
- 10th District — Nick Clemente
- 15th District — Minority Leader Todd Gilbert
- 19th District — Delegate Terry Austin
- 22nd District — Delegate Kathy Byron
- 32nd District — Delegate David Reid
- 34th District — Delegate Kathleen Murphy
- 35th District — Delegate Mark Keam
- 36th District — Delegate Ken Plum
- 37th District — Delegate David Bulova
- 38th District — Delegate Kaye Kory
- 39th District — Delegate Vivian Watts
- 40th District — Harold Pyon
- 41st District — Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn
- 43rd District — Delegate Mark Sickles
- 44th District — Delegate Paul Krizek
- 46th District — Majority Leader Charniele Herring
- 48th District — Delegate Rip Sullivan
- 52nd District — Delegate Luke Torian
- 53rd District — Sarah White
- 65th District — Delegate Lee Ware
- 67th District — Delegate Karrie Delaney
- 78th District — Delegate Jay Leftwich
- 81st District — Delegate Barry Knight
- 84th District — Delegate Glenn Davis
- 87th District — Delegate Suhas Subramanyam