Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce PAC makes no endorsements in state races

The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce's political action committee announced over two dozen endorsements for House of Delegate races on the ballot this November, but avoided taking sides in statewide races.

The Northern Virginia Business Political Action Committee, or NOVABIZPAC, said neither Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe nor Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin earned the two-thirds majority vote needed for an endorsement following interviews of both candidates and reviews of their business policies.

“Virginia has before it a decision between two experienced leaders running for governor as major-party candidates,” Chamber CEO and President Julie Coons said in a statement. “We are confident we can work with whomever is elected to serve as governor to advance a pro-business agenda that moves the region and the commonwealth forward.”

NOVABIZPAC also isn’t endorsing a candidate in Virginia’s 2021 races for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

It had backed McAuliffe during his first bid for governor in 2013, and endorsed Ralph Northam’s Republican opponent Ed Gillespie in 2017.

Despite steering clear of state races, the committee announced endorsements in 27 house of delegates races, including for first-time Republican candidates Nick Clemente, Harold Pyon and Sarah White.

All 100 House of Delegates seats are on the ballot and Democrats are defending a 55-45 majority.

“The Trustees of NOVBIZPAC believe the endorsed candidates are best positioned to work with the Northern Virginia Chamber to advance a pro-business agenda that helps the Commonwealth of Virginia remain among the best states in the nation for business,” NOVABIZPAC Chairman Scott McGeary said.

See the full list of NOVABIZPAC’s endorsements below: