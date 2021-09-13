Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Virginia News » Newspaper: Pot arrests fall…

Newspaper: Pot arrests fall dramatically in central Virginia

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 5:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. — A newspaper says arrests on marijuana-related charges have fallen dramatically in and around Virginia’s capital since a new law took effect July 1 legalizing possession of small amounts of pot for adults 21 and over.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch looked at local law enforcement data for Richmond and three counties.

It says there were 25 marijuana-related arrests in the first seven weeks, compared to over 250 during the same period last year.

The law legalized possession of up to 1 ounce of marijuana and the cultivation of four pot plants per household. Selling marijuana remains illegal until 2024.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up