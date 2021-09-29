Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Lawsuit: Northrop Grumman knew chemical contaminated homes

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 4:45 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal lawsuit alleges that defense company Northrop Grumman knew that chemicals from a site it owns near Springfield were contaminating groundwater and seeping into well water serving businesses and homes.

A federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday by a law firm representing two Springfield families. It claims Northrop Grumman, which is based in Virginia, did not notify the residents for more than a decade about contamination from trichloroethylene, or TCE, which can cause cancer.

The plaintiffs claim the contamination came to light only after TCE was found near the Fantastic Caverns tourist site near Springfield in 2018.

Attorneys are seeking class action certification to represent others whose water might have been contaminated.

