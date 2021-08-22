CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Warrenton police arrest person who sprayed diners with fire extinguisher

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

August 22, 2021, 4:10 PM

Police in Warrenton, Virginia, have arrested a suspect who allegedly sprayed outdoor diners on Main Street with a fire extinguisher last Tuesday.

The suspect, a juvenile, is a Fauquier County resident and has been charged with assault and battery. 

Authorities said no one was injured during the exploit.

The day after the harassment, the Warrenton Police Department shared a flyer with the community showing a photo of a vehicle suspected of being involved. They said citizens sitting outside in the 30 block of Main Street were victimized. 

They thanked the public for helping them identify the alleged culprit. 

“The vehicle and suspect involved in the incident on Main St., where several diners were sprayed with a fire extinguisher, have been identified. … We want to thank the public for their assistance in helping to identify the vehicle involved in this incident.”

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

