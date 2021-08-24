CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA fully approves Pfizer | Back-to-school mask rules | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Virginia regulators reject request for WVa plant upgrades

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 4:00 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An electric utility says it will evaluate its next steps after Virginia regulators rejected a rate increase request aimed at extending the life of some coal-fired generating plants in West Virginia.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting reports the Virginia Corporation Commission on Monday rejected Appalachian Power’s request.

The request would have passed the cost of plant improvements on to consumers.

The upgrades would have kept the John Amos plant in Winfield and the Mountaineer power plant in New Haven operating through 2040.

Failing to make those upgrades would require the plants to close in 2028. Appalachian Power spokesman Phil Moye says the company will determine the best path forward.

