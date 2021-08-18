CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Md. senators push for mask mandates | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | TSA extends mask rule | DC-region case numbers
Virginia man charged in overdose death of man in Tennessee

The Associated Press

August 18, 2021, 4:00 AM

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Virginia man has been arrested in an overdose death that occurred last year in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 34-year-old Anthony Lateze Robinson of Bristol, Virginia, was charged in a Sullivan County indictment with second-degree murder and two counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl.

The TBI said he was arrested Tuesday in Bristol, where he is awaiting extradition.

The TBI says the charges stem from the death on Aug. 9, 2020, of 39-year-old Christopher Robin Hurley, who collapsed at his place of work in Sullivan County.

The TBI says an autopsy revealed Hurley died from fentanyl toxicity.

