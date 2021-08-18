Virginia man charged in overdose death of man in Tennessee

A Virginia man has been arrested in an overdose death that occurred last year in Tennessee.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Virginia man has been arrested in an overdose death that occurred last year in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 34-year-old Anthony Lateze Robinson of Bristol, Virginia, was charged in a Sullivan County indictment with second-degree murder and two counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl.

The TBI said he was arrested Tuesday in Bristol, where he is awaiting extradition.

The TBI says the charges stem from the death on Aug. 9, 2020, of 39-year-old Christopher Robin Hurley, who collapsed at his place of work in Sullivan County.

The TBI says an autopsy revealed Hurley died from fentanyl toxicity.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.