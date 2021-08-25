CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some parents want outdoor school lunches | DC Council wants COVID testing dropped | Maryland conference attendees test positive | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Virginia Beach school board postpones transgender student policy vote

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 12:32 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach school board has postponed a vote on policies to protect transgender students, meaning the school district won’t have comprehensive policies in place when the school year starts as required by law.

A vote was scheduled Tuesday, but news outlets report that it was postponed after two members noted the measure wasn’t eligible since it hadn’t come before the board twice.

The board voted 9-1 to take the measure up on Sept. 14. State law requires school boards to pass policies to protect students who don’t identify with the gender they were assigned at birth by the start of the school year.

Virginia Beach has some, but not all, of the required protections in place.

Education News | Local News | Virginia News

