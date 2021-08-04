Richmond to mandate vaccination for city workers

Virginia’s capital city is instituting a vaccine mandate for most of its several thousand employees.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s capital city is instituting a vaccine mandate for most of its several thousand employees.

Democratic Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney made the announcement Wednesday, saying it would ensure the health and safety of both city workers and the public at large.

The move comes as the delta variant is driving a surge in COVID-19 cases, and a growing number of state and local governments and major employers in the U.S. are taking an increasingly hard line against vaccine holdouts.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.