Report: 2 teens killed in road crash; 3 others injured

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 6:31 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two teenagers were killed and three others were injured in a car crash in Virginia’s Nottoway County.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the adolescents were in a 2009 Chevrolet sedan on a rural road.

The vehicle swerved off the roadway Friday night and slammed into a tree, according to investigators with the Virginia State Police.

The newspaper reported that two backseat passengers died. One was a 16-year-old girl and the other was a 17-year-old girl.

The driver and two other teens survived the crash and were transported to area hospitals.

