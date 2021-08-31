CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. House GOP members fight school mask mandates | Fairfax Co. schools update | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Virginia News » Prosecutor: No charges in…

Prosecutor: No charges in death of toddler hit by vehicle

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 8:56 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HENRICO, Va. — A prosecutor in Virginia says charges won’t be filed in the death of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said Monday that police and the prosecutor’s office investigated after the 1-year-old under her mother’s care darted out between two parked cars into the path of a moving vehicle.

Taylor says the investigation found that the driver stopped immediately and wasn’t speeding or violating traffic laws.

She says the mother was also behaving responsibly.

Police officers called to the parking lot at St. Luke’s Apartments on July 24 found the child, who was taken to a hospital and later died.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

New cyber maturity model to push agencies to have more visibility into incidents

Entry-level tech talent the focus of GSA's new Digital Corps fellowship

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

USPS brings back mask policy for workforce — with or without vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up