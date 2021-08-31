Prosecutor: No charges in death of toddler hit by vehicle

A prosecutor says charges won’t be filed in the death of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle in a Virginia apartment complex parking lot.

HENRICO, Va. — A prosecutor in Virginia says charges won’t be filed in the death of a toddler who was struck by a vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said Monday that police and the prosecutor’s office investigated after the 1-year-old under her mother’s care darted out between two parked cars into the path of a moving vehicle.

Taylor says the investigation found that the driver stopped immediately and wasn’t speeding or violating traffic laws.

She says the mother was also behaving responsibly.

Police officers called to the parking lot at St. Luke’s Apartments on July 24 found the child, who was taken to a hospital and later died.

