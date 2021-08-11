Lynchburg jail barricade ends without incident

Inmates at a jail in central Virginia barricaded themselves inside a housing unit Tuesday night after forcing out corrections officers, but it was resolved Wednesday morning without incident.

A Lynchburg, Virginia, police spokeswoman told WTOP the inmates forced the corrections officers from the unit at the Lynchburg Adult Correctional Center about 6 p.m.

Lynchburg Police Department Spokesperson Carrie Dungan said Tuesday night that a tactical unit and crisis negotiations team were called in and began communications with inmates to resolve the situation safely.

At the time, there were no reports of hostages or injuries.

Police announced Wednesday that the barricade was resolved without incident and they plan a news conference to share more information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.