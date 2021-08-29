CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Fauquier Co. schools superintendent warns parents not to disrespect staff as mask policies, quarantines return

Gigi Barnett | gbarnet@wtop.com

August 29, 2021, 2:17 PM

Nearly three weeks into the new school year, Fauquier County, Virginia, school leaders have quarantined more than 300 students.

Then they made a sharp reversal on their mask policy, making face coverings mandatory.

And now, the district’s school superintendent has a warning for upset parents.

“We’ve had folks who have been really disrespectful towards our staff and been verbally abusive,” Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck said. “We’ll do what we have to do to put an end to it.”

Jeck says the majority of parents are complying with the district’s recent changes.

But, some parents have made phone calls and written into the schools lashing out.

A spokesperson from Jeck’s office confirmed to WTOP that they’re upset about the new mask policy and the quarantines.

Jeck didn’t say exactly what action could be taken against parents, but he is reminding them that little ones are watching.

“Would I want my kids to see me behaving like that? And of course the answer is no, I wouldn’t,” he said. “We’re better than that.”

